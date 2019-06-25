Media player
Jeremy Hunt interview in full
Jeremy Hunt has insisted he is the right person to lead the country because he is "trustworthy" and can be "tough" when he needs to be.
Speaking to the BBC's political editor, Laura Kuenssberg, he explained why he wanted the top job, along with his views on Brexit, social care and abortion.
He also defended his record as health secretary.
25 Jun 2019
