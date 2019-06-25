Hunt: I really believe I could get a new deal

Media player
Jeremy Hunt: I really believe I could get new Brexit deal
Conservative leadership contender Jeremy Hunt has told the BBC's political editor Laura Kuenssberg "I really believe I could" get a new Brexit deal with the EU.
Challenged on how his deal would be different from Theresa May's, he said: "What I'm talking about is a deal that doesn't involve the backstop as it's constituted at the moment, so it would be different."
25 Jun 2019
