Gordon Brown: Conservatives have 'hijacked patriotism'
Gordon Brown has told an event the Conservative Party has become the "Conservative and Brexit Party" rather than the "Conservative and Unionist Party" of old.
He also accused the Tories and Nigel Farage of "hijacking patriotism" in support of a no-deal Brexit.
25 Jun 2019
