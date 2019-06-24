Boris Johnson on Brexit and his character

Video

In an exclusive interview with the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg, Boris Johnson speaks about Brexit, his private life and his character.

The former foreign secretary says he does "not talk about stuff involving my loved ones" because "it is not fair on them".

On Brexit, he said he did “not believe for a moment” the UK would end up leaving the EU without a deal.

Mr Johnson also said that those questioning if he would keep his promises were "talking absolute nonsense".