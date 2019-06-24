Boris Johnson interview in full
Video

Boris Johnson interview in full

Boris Johnson says he is the man to lead the Conservative Party and the country.

Speaking to the BBC's Political Editor, Laura Kuenssberg, the MP gave his plans for Brexit and defended his right to privacy, his character and political record.

  • 24 Jun 2019
