Johnson 'missed opportunity to explain row'

Boris Johnson "missed an opportunity" at the first Conservative Party leadership hustings to explain a row with his partner, Defence Secretary Penny Mordaunt has said.

But Ms Mordaunt, who is backing Jeremy Hunt for the top job, went on to tell the BBC: "It is not something I'm going to be pursuing him (Mr Johnson) on, I want him to talk about his policy."

Mr Johnson has refused to answer questions about the row at his partner's flat, which led to police being called.