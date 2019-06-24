Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tory leadership: Johnson 'missed opportunity to explain row'
Boris Johnson "missed an opportunity" at the first Conservative Party leadership hustings to explain a row with his partner, Defence Secretary Penny Mordaunt has said.
But Ms Mordaunt, who is backing Jeremy Hunt for the top job, went on to tell the BBC: "It is not something I'm going to be pursuing him (Mr Johnson) on, I want him to talk about his policy."
Mr Johnson has refused to answer questions about the row at his partner's flat, which led to police being called.
-
24 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-48751526/tory-leadership-johnson-missed-opportunity-to-explain-rowRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window