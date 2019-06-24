Could the UK back a four day working week?

Video

Some employees get paid the same as a five day week, but only work for four.

It has been estimated that more than 15 million working days are lost due to work--related stress. Campaigners say a four-day week would reduce that number and increase productivity.

Supporters say it pays off in the long run as workers are happier and sick days are lower.

Momentum, the grassroots Labour Party group, wants a four-day week for public sector workers included in Labour's manifesto for the next general election.

But is it really feasible for nurses, teachers and others in the public sector? Greg Dawson explores the issue for Politics Live.

