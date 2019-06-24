Boris Johnson recording 'politically motivated'
The recording of a row between Boris Johnson and his partner was part of a "politically-motivated series of attacks", former International Development Secretary Priti Patel has told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

"That is not the type of behaviour that you'd expect in our country, that's the type of behaviour associated with the old Eastern bloc," she said.

