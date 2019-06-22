Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Boris Johnson refuses to answer questions about 'home row'
Boris Johnson has refused to answer questions about his private life, after police were called to a reported row with his girlfriend.
Police were called to the Conservative leadership candidate's London home in the early hours of Friday after neighbours reportedly heard a loud argument.
On Saturday afternoon in Birmingham, at the first of 16 Conservative Party hustings, LBC's Iain Dale pressed Mr Johnson on the incident.
22 Jun 2019
