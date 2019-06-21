Media player
Question Time: Grandmother of 14 calls for politicians to act on knife crime
A grandmother of 14 has called on politicians to take more action to combat knife crime in a passionate speech on the BBC's Question Time from Tottenham.
She accused the panel of inaction, telling them: "We are not supposed to be burying our children".
