'We are not supposed to be burying our children'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Question Time: Grandmother of 14 calls for politicians to act on knife crime

A grandmother of 14 has called on politicians to take more action to combat knife crime in a passionate speech on the BBC's Question Time from Tottenham.

She accused the panel of inaction, telling them: "We are not supposed to be burying our children".

  • 21 Jun 2019
Go to next video: 'I started carrying a knife when I was 12'