Why do drivers think of electric cars?

The government says it wants to end the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2040, but with only one in four drivers saying they would buy electric, the move to less polluting cars is not gathering speed.
In Milton Keynes, a government sponsored electric car showroom is attempting to change all that, and the city offers free parking and plenty of charging points to boost confidence.
Robin Markwell paid a visit to the showroom for Politics Live.
21 Jun 2019
