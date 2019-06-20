Tory members to choose Johnson or Hunt as leader

Media player
Tory leadership: Johnson or Hunt to be new party leader
Michael Gove was narrowly voted out of the Conservative leadership race, with Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt now facing members who will pick a new leader.
Mr Johnson came top with 160 votes from Tory MPs, followed by Mr Hunt on 77, and Mr Gove on 75, and the top two going through.
The result was announced by Cheryl Gillan from the party's 1992 committee overseeing the secret ballot. The new leader should be announced on 22 July.
20 Jun 2019
