Tory candidates back Islamophobia investigation
Conservative leadership candidates reached an agreement to hold an investigation into allegations of Islamophobia within the Tory Party.

MP Sajid Javid put the call to his fellow politicians during a TV debate between the would-be party leaders.

The consensus followed a viewer's question on Islamophobia within the UK.

  • 19 Jun 2019
