Corbyn demands action on 'unsafe cladding'

PMQs: Corbyn asks May about 'unsafe' Grenfell-style cladding
Jeremy Corbyn asked Theresa May why 328 high-rise buildings in the UK still have "Grenfell-style" cladding on them, two years after the fire.
Theresa May said she met Grenfell residents this week and spoke about their concerns. She said a public inquiry was set up "within days" of the fire, and that is about to enter its second phase.
The PM insisted the government would "fully fund" replacement of cladding on buildings as some owners of private buildings had not acted fast enough.
19 Jun 2019
