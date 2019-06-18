Tory leadership on Islamophobia
Tory leadership: Johnson, Hunt, Gove, Javid, Stewart on Islamophobia

The five men who could be the next Tory leader and PM were asked about Islamophobia.

Abdullah, Imam of a mosque, asked Boris Johnson, Jeremy Hunt, Michael Gove, Sajid Javid and Rory Stewart whether they agree that words have consequences.

  18 Jun 2019
