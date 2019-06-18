Brexit: Can potential PMs solve the Irish border?

Media player
Tory leadership: Johnson, Hunt, Gove, Javid, Stewart on resolving the Irish border issue
The five men who could be the next Conservative leader and PM were asked about a Brexit date guarantee.
Mark from Belfast, who grew up during the Troubles, asked Boris Johnson, Jeremy Hunt, Michael Gove, Sajid Javid and Rory Stewart how they would solve the issue of the Irish border.
BBC One's Our Next Prime Minister
18 Jun 2019
