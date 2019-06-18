What would you ask the Tory candidates?

Video

The candidates to be Conservative Party leader - and the UK's next prime minister - are set to take part in a BBC televised debate on Tuesday evening.

Boris Johnson, Jeremy Hunt, Michael Gove, Sajid Javid and Rory Stewart will take part in BBC One's Our Next Prime Minister programme from 20:00 BST.

While questions will come from members of the public, they will appear via video link as there will not be a studio audience.

BBC News has been asking people in Belfast, Birmingham, Cardiff and Edinburgh what they would ask candidates during the debate if they had the chance themselves.