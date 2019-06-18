Sajid Javid: 'My oratory more like Homer Simpson'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sajid Javid: 'My oratory more like Homer Simpson'

Tory leadership candidate Sajid Javid says he is in a "unique position" to attract a wide range of voters.

He told the Today programme that his oratory is "less Homer's Iliad, more Homer Simpson" but he "tries his best" to connect with people.

  • 18 Jun 2019
Go to next video: 'We could lose Brexit altogether'