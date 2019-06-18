Video

Women are forced to choose between "being an MP and being a mum" because of Parliament's rules, a pregnant Labour MP has said.

Walthamstow MP Stella Creasy told Victoria Derbyshire that following her second miscarriage, she led a public meeting on knife crime and "tried not to think about how my baby had died inside me".

