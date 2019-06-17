Media player
Gove: 'All Tory leadership candidates capable of being PM'
Tory leadership candidate Michael Gove has said he will be a "unifying figure" for the Conservative Party.
He told the Today programme that all those standing can "potentially be a good prime minister".
The last two candidates to take over the Conservative Party will be revealed by Thursday.
17 Jun 2019
