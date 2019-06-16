Moments from the Tory leadership TV debate
Five of the six contenders in the race to be leader of the Conservative Party appeared in a TV debate aired on Channel 4.

Michael Gove, Jeremy Hunt, Sajid Javid, Dominic Raab and Rory Stewart answered questions on issues such as Brexit and public policy in front of a studio audience.

One candidate's podium stood empty, with Boris Johnson not taking part in the debate.

Here are some moments you may have missed.

