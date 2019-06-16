Hunt 'not committing' to October Brexit
Jeremy Hunt 'not committing' to 31 October Brexit

Conservative Party leadership contender Jeremy Hunt has said he was not committed to a hard stop on 31 October "at any cost".

The foreign secretary was speaking on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show about a final date for the UK leaving the EU.

  • 16 Jun 2019
