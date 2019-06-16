'I would not serve under a Boris cabinet'

Media player
Conservative leadership: Rory Stewart rules out serving in Boris' cabinet
Conservative leadership candidate Rory Stewart has ruled out serving in a Boris Johnson cabinet.
Speaking on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show, he also spoke about the scenario in which he he would open a new parliament.
16 Jun 2019
