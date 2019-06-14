Chuka Umunna: Why I joined the Lib Dems

Media player
Chuka Umunna: Why I joined the Liberal Democrats
Change UK MP Chuka Umunna says he has switched to the Liberal Democrats because he was "wrong" to think "millions of politically homeless people" wanted a new party.
The former Labour MP told Today he had "massively underestimated just how difficult it is to set up a fully-fledged new party without an existing infrastructure".
14 Jun 2019
