Chuka Umunna: Why I joined the Lib Dems
Change UK MP Chuka Umunna says he has switched to the Liberal Democrats because he was "wrong" to think "millions of politically homeless people" wanted a new party.

The former Labour MP told Today he had "massively underestimated just how difficult it is to set up a fully-fledged new party without an existing infrastructure".

  • 14 Jun 2019
