Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sajid Javid would 'step up' no-deal Brexit planning if PM
Home Secretary Sajid Javid would "step up" no-deal Brexit planning from "day one" if he was made prime minister, he told the Today programme.
The Tory leadership candidate insists the UK could be prepared for it by October 31 - the date the UK is due to leave the EU.
Industry experts have warned that UK businesses "are not even close to being ready for a no-deal".
-
13 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-48620488/sajid-javid-would-step-up-no-deal-brexit-planning-if-pmRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window