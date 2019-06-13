Sajid Javid will 'step up' no deal Brexit planning if PM
Home Secretary Sajid Javid would "step up" no-deal Brexit planning from "day one" if he was made prime minister, he told the Today programme.

The Tory leadership candidate insists the UK could be prepared for it by October 31 - the date the UK is due to leave the EU.

Industry experts have warned that UK businesses "are not even close to being ready for a no-deal".

