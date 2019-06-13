Sajid Javid: 'I don't like not being invited to Trump dinner'
Sajid Javid: Trump state banquet exclusion 'odd'

The home secretary has said he does not know why he was overlooked for the state dinner with US President Donald Trump in June.

Sajid Javid told Today: "I don't know... I've asked but was told normally home secretaries aren't invited... I don't like it, it is odd."

Cabinet members like Environment Secretary Michael Gove and Defence Secretary Penny Mordaunt were in attendance.

