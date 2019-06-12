Starmer outlines bid to block no deal

Brexit: Starmer on cross-party bid to block no deal
As opposition parties, and one Conservative MP, unite to take control of Parliament on 25 June, Labour’s Sir Keir Starmer set out the motion aiming to block a no-deal Brexit.
He said it would stop a future PM “foolish enough” to pursue no deal without the backing of MPs by proroguing - or shutting down - Parliament.
The shadow Brexit secretary described it as a "safety valve” in the Brexit process and reminding a future leader “this House will take every step necessary to prevent a no-deal.”
