Can PM name her biggest 'industrial failure'?

PMQs: Jeremy Corbyn on Theresa May's industrial record
Jeremy Corbyn read a list of what he said were Theresa May's broken promises and asked her to name the "biggest industrial failure of her government”.
She accused him of posing for a YouTube clip, and instead gave her list of “what this government has delivered”.
She told PMQs she would “never let him destroy it”.
12 Jun 2019
