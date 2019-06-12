Can PM name her biggest 'industrial failure'?
PMQs: Jeremy Corbyn on Theresa May's industrial record

Jeremy Corbyn read a list of what he said were Theresa May's broken promises and asked her to name the "biggest industrial failure of her government”.

She accused him of posing for a YouTube clip, and instead gave her list of “what this government has delivered”.

She told PMQs she would “never let him destroy it”.

