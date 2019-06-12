Davidson: Javid has 'most credible' Brexit plan
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Tory leadership: Ruth Davidson backs Sajid Javid Brexit plan

The Scottish Conservative leader has backed Sajid Javid's bid to have talks with the Irish government over the controversial backstop if he becomes PM.

Ruth Davidson said the home secretary had the "most credible plan" for Brexit out of all the leadership contenders.

The BBC's Nick Eardley asked her about comments from Andrea Leadsom about a future Scottish independence vote, and how Boris Johnson's tax policy would affect Scotland,

Live Page: PMQs and Tory leadership contest latest

  • 12 Jun 2019
Go to next video: Who decides who will be the next PM?