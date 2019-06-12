Johnson: Brexit delay means defeat
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Boris Johnson: Brexit delay means defeat

Boris Johnson has told the audience at his Tory leadership launch that "delay means defeat, delay means Corbyn, kick the can again, and we kick the bucket."

He said: "The people of this country deserve better from their leaders.

"We cannot ignore the morass at Westminster, where parties have entered a yellow box junction, unable to move forward or back."

  • 12 Jun 2019
Go to next video: Rory Stewart: UK stands at a crossroads