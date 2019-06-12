Blackford: Tories 'lurching to the extremes'

Media player
Ian Blackford: Conservatives 'lurching further to the extremes'
The Conservative Party is "lurching further to the extremes" during the contest to find its next leader, the SNP's Ian Blackford has said.
During Prime Minister's Questions, he told MPs: "The Tory leadership race is a total horror show."
12 Jun 2019
