Bid to block no deal voted down in Commons
Brexit: Opposition MPs' bid to block no deal voted down

MPs have rejected a bid by opposition parties to take control of Parliament's timetable on 25 June to try to stop a no-deal Brexit.

Tellers read out the result - a win for the government by 309 votes to 298.

  • 12 Jun 2019
