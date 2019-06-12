Should the Queen listen to PM or Parliament?

Media player
PMQs: Wes Streeting asks Theresa May about proroguing Parliament
A Labour MP asked Theresa May about the role of the Queen if a future prime minister tried to shut down Parliament to prevent MPs blocking a no-deal Brexit.
She refused to speculate on what the monarch would do, but said "governments are able to govern by having control of the business of this House".
