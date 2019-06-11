Rory Stewart: UK stands at a crossroads

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rory Stewart: We have a choice between fairy stories and realism
Launching his bid to be the next Conservative leader and prime minister, Rory Stewart said the UK faced a choice of "two different paths".
He told the audience in London there was a choice between fairy stories and "the energy of prudence, seriousness, realism that is going to make this country a better, happier place".
He said it was unrealistic to believe the UK could get a new Brexit deal agreed by the EU and Parliament by the 31 October deadline.
-
11 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-48602990/rory-stewart-we-have-a-choice-between-fairy-stories-and-realismRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window