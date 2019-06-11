Rory Stewart: UK stands at a crossroads

Video

Launching his bid to be the next Conservative leader and prime minister, Rory Stewart said the UK faced a choice of "two different paths".

He told the audience in London there was a choice between fairy stories and "the energy of prudence, seriousness, realism that is going to make this country a better, happier place".

He said it was unrealistic to believe the UK could get a new Brexit deal agreed by the EU and Parliament by the 31 October deadline.