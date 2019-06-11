Leadsom recalls youthful ambition to become MP
Tory leadership: Andrea Leadsom's pitch to be party leader

Andrea Leadsom explained how, as a teenager, she planned to become an MP to save the world from nuclear war.

The former Commons leader is the latest of 10 candidates to launch her campaign, as she set out her plan to to be the next Conservative leader and prime minister.

  • 11 Jun 2019
