Who decides who will be the next PM?

Who decides who will be the next prime minister?
The candidates in the Tory leadership race have been confirmed, with 10 running to become the next prime minister.
But there are various hurdles still to come for the candidates, and who gets the final say? Jessica Parker explains.
10 Jun 2019
