Ten Tory leadership candidates on ballot paper

Tory leadership: 10 MPs nominated as candidates
Ten MPs have received enough backers to enter the contest to be Tory leader - and the next prime minister – with the first round of voting due on Thursday.
Those who made it through were Michael Gove, Matt Hancock, Mark Harper, Jeremy Hunt, Sajid Javid, Boris Johnson, Andrea Leadsom, Esther McVey, Dominic Raab, and Rory Stewart.
Their names were read out by Dame Cheryl Gillan, from the 1922 committee of backbench MPs.
Some 13 candidates publicly declared they were standing, with two dropping out last week, and Sam Gyimah withdrawing just after the 1700 BST deadline on Monday.
-
10 Jun 2019