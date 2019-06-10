Gove proposes Canada-style EU deal
Tory leadership: Michael Gove's pitch to lead party

Michael Gove listed the policies he would seek as PM when it came to future UK-EU relations.

The environment secretary said the UK would be outside a range of EU-wide agreements, while "taking back control of our money, our borders, and our laws", but he admitted: "It would not be easy."

Tory MPs have until 17:00 BST on Monday to put their name forward to lead the party.

