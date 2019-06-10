McVey attacks May's handling of Brexit

Video

Leadership hopeful Esther McVey has accused Theresa May of "by-passing" the cabinet in her attempt to push through her Brexit deal - and other ministers of failing to stand up to her.

The former work and pensions secretary made a speech at the Bruges Group, flanked by a photograph of Margaret Thatcher, saying she was the only cabinet member to call for a ministers' vote on the PM's plan to leave the EU.

Several other leadership contestants are making formal launches for their campaigns, as Tory MPs have until 17:00 BST on Monday to put their name forward for the top job.

