Hunt: We need tough negotiation, not empty rhetoric

The Conservatives would be "annihilated" if there was a general election before Brexit is delivered, Jeremy Hunt has warned.
Making his bid to be the next party leader, the foreign secretary said Conservatives need to "get real", and added there was a "deal to be done" over Brexit which would get through Parliament.
Tory MPs have until 17:00 BST on Monday to put their name forward to lead the party.
10 Jun 2019
