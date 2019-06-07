Seldon: Days could be numbered for Conservatives
Conservatives: Seldon on record and future of party

Historian Sir Anthony Seldon asks if this the moment the Conservative Party could be replaced in UK politics.

As the Tories search for a new leader after poor election results, in a personal film for This Week, he looks back over Theresa May's time in office and reckons the party is more split than at any time in the last 100 years.

