A different way to bring wealth to poorer areas?

Video

The city of Preston has introduced new ways of making itself more prosperous.

Council leader Matthew Brown, says the "Preston model" aims to bring more democracy and make the local economy more resilient.

Using a range of policies, including encouraging local procurement by the city's big players and the development of worker owned cooperatives, Preston has become the "most improved city" in the entire country, according to Demos's Good Growth for Cities index.

But the Preston model is not without its critics.

Video journalist: Nick Raikes