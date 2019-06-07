'I'm pleased the Brexit Party didn't win'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Peterborough by-election: Labour beats Brexit Party
Labour narrowly saw off a Brexit Party challenge to hold on to its Peterborough seat in a by-election.
Union activist Lisa Forbes retained the constituency for Labour, taking 31% of the vote and beating the Brexit Party's Mike Greene (29%) by 683 votes.
-
07 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-politics-48557950/peterborough-by-election-labour-beats-brexit-partyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window