Climate change target a very big commitment, says Hammond
Chancellor Philip Hammond says he supports legislation setting a target of reaching "zero-net" carbon emissions by 2050.
However, he added it would cost "about £1 trillion" and said "before we make that commitment, we need to be sure that we understand all the implications".
In a letter to Theresa May, leaked to the Financial Times, the chancellor reportedly warned the target would mean less money for schools, police and hospitals.
07 Jun 2019
