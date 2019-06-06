Donald Trump on Brexit: It will all work out

Video

President Donald Trump has said Brexit "will all work out", at a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron.

He said both the EU and UK were working "very hard together" but added: "It doesn't seem to be working out. But, at some point, something will happen, one way or the other."

He also described the Queen as "an incredible lady" adding: "I feel I know her so well, and she certainly knows me very well right now."