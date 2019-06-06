Media player
Peterborough by-election: Brexit, education and crime
Peterborough's former MP Fiona Onasanya was sacked by her constituents in the first successful re-call petition prompting a by-election.
The East Anglian city voted to leave the EU by 62% in 2016, but Ms Onasanya's successor will also have to address local issues in education, crime and homelessness.
For BBC1's This Week. political correspondent Ben Schofield takes a look at issues as the constituency elects a new MP and meets some of the candidates.
06 Jun 2019
