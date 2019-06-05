Soubry: MPs 'deserted' Change UK
New Change UK leader Anna Soubry says the party has been "deserted" by six of its 11 MPs.

Their departures follow a disappointing performance in last month's EU elections, when it failed to get a single MEP elected.

Change UK - formerly known as the Independent Group - was formed earlier this year by MPs who quit Labour and the Conservatives.

