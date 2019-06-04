'You deserve a lot of credit'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Trump: May deserves a lot of credit

President Trump praises Theresa May's Brexit efforts, saying she may be a 'better negotiator than me'.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 04 Jun 2019