May: Unity of purpose will preserve UK-US ties
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

May: 'Unity of purpose will preserve deep-rooted ties' with US

British Prime Minister Theresa May has said the US and UK are "enduring partners", in a joint press conference with President Trump as he visits the UK.

She said the relationship was based on "shared democratic values", and that "unity of purpose" would preserve "deep rooted ties".

  • 04 Jun 2019
Go to next video: Protesters rally against Trump in London