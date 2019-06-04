Trump: 'I don't know Michael Gove'

Media player
Trump state visit: I don't know Michael Gove, says president
Donald Trump was asked in joint press conference with Theresa May for his views on the Conservative leadership hopefuls.
The US president said he knew and liked contenders Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson, but didn't know their rival Michael Gove.
He is due to meet Mr Gove during the state visit, but had to ask Mr Hunt whether his cabinet colleague would "do a good job" as leader.
04 Jun 2019
